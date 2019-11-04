OTTAWA, Canada- CMC — The Government of Canada has warned nationals to avoid travelling to Haiti as violent protests and widespread civil unrest have been taking place across the nation for several weeks.

According to security officials, the situation in the French-speaking Caribbean country could deteriorate quickly and large demonstrations are scheduled to take place from November 4 to 6.

“In addition to this volatile situation, the country is also experiencing water food and fuel shortages. Many businesses and banks are closed, making it difficult to access cash and commodities of all kinds.”

The Canadian Government said roadblocks have been disrupting transportation across the country.

“There have been reports of armed protest orders who throw rocks or shoot at vehicles that get close or kidnap people for ransom money.”

On Friday, Radio Canada said there has been widespread hostility towards citizens from the United States and Canada.

“Last week protesters reportedly threw rocks at the Canadian Embassy in Portau- Prince…the walls in Port-Au-Prince are covered with graffiti against the UN and also against what everyone here knows as the ‘Core Group’, a group of donor countries, including Canada, the United States, European Union and the Organization of American States…”

The political and economic crisis in Haiti was triggered by the publication in January 2019 of a report on the Venezuela-funded PetroCaribe Oil initiative, under which Caracas provided oil and other petroleum products to Haiti under a preferential agreement.

Opposition parties have been staging street demonstrations over the past weeks demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, whom they have accused of engaging in corruption linked to the Venezuelan funded oil initiative, PetroCaribe.

But Moise, who came to power in 2017, has said he has no intention of stepping down and instead has proposed a national dialogue so as to move the country forward.