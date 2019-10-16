LONDON, UK (16 Oct. 2019) –‘Caribbean Calling’ and integrated consumer-focused campaign throughout October to highlight the diversity of the Caribbean, has been launched by the Caribbean Tourist Organization.

It in partnership with headline partner BA Holidays and destination partners Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Pure Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Tobago.

The objective of the campaign is to increasingly broaden the consumer’s understanding of the vast array of Caribbean destinations that can be experienced along with insightful commentary supported by strong vibrant imagery and great offers to the Caribbean.

The integrated consumer -focused campaign will include a number of activations including London Metro cover wraps, London underground digital escalator panels at three stations – Tottenham Court Road, Waterloo & Liverpool Street, adverts across the London Metro and Evening Standard and display advertising across the Mail, Metro and Evening Standard websites.

Carol Hay, director of marketing UK & Europe stated: “We are excited to launch this campaign in the marketplace and provide destinations with the opportunity to be part of this campaign and to be featured across carefully selected media platforms which allow us to communicate our message effectively. The plan is to see increased business to the Caribbean. That’s our focus.”