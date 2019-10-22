Police use water cannon on Santiago protesters

BBC- Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has said he will meet opposition leaders shortly in an attempt to quell protests which have left 15 people dead since Friday.

The crisis started in the capital, Santiago, over a hike in metro prices, which has since been overturned. It quickly spread to other cities fuelled by anger over rising living costs and high levels of inequality. While some protests were peaceful there were also looting and arson.

The response of the security forces has been criticised as heavy-handed and on Tuesday a government spokesman tweeted [in Spanish] that “the armed forces had been involved in four of the 15 deaths” which have occurred since the protests began.

One of those killed was a 22-year-old man who was reportedly hit by a military truck in the southern city of Talcahuano.

What is the latest?

After using a very belligerent tone, labelling the protesters as criminals and declaring that the country was “at war with an implacable enemy”, President Piñera took a more conciliatory approach announcing that he would meet opposition leaders.

He said the aim was to “progress towards a social contract which will allow us to together find better solutions to the problems afflicting Chileans”.

The president did not say who would take part in the meeting but Chile’s Socialist Party said it would not attend, arguing that key civil society groups had not been invited.

Commentators in the Chilean media have pointed out that part of the difficulty in quelling the protests is that no clear leaders or spokespeople have emerged and that people’s grievances are disparate and manifold.

Many schools and shops remained closed on Tuesday both in Santiago and in other cities and long queues again formed at petrol stations.

The metro is still only partially running in the capital with many stations badly damaged.

How did it all start?

In the wake of an increase in metro fares in Santiago, high school pupils and university students called on passengers to take part in what they called “mass evasion”, evading paying the fare by jumping over the turnstiles.

There was chaos at metro stations as police confronted the fare dodgers and violent clashes ensued.

The protests quickly turned into mass demonstrations which were joined by Chileans who said they felt squeezed by rising living costs and low wages.

Media captionProtesters and security forces clash in Santiago

Chile is one of the most prosperous countries in the region but it has high levels of inequality and many Chileans say they feel their concerns are being ignored by the government of President Sebastián Piñera, a billionaire businessman.

The clashes also come amid continuing discontent in some of the country’s universities and schools over lack of resources and underfunding.

Why did the clashes turn violent so quickly?

The anger quickly boiled over with a hard core of protesters turning to looting and arson. The police responded by firing tear gas and using water cannon and many demonstrators described it as heavy-handed and brutal.

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who was Mr Piñera’s predecessor in office, has called for an independent investigation into the alleged excesses of the security forces. She also urged the protesters to refrain from violence.

By the time the fare increase which triggered the protests was overturned, anger had risen to such levels that many Chileans defied curfews imposed in a number of cities to continue demonstrating.