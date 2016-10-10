YOUR ENGLISH COLUMN GENDER

By LR Liburd

The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer

Hello boys and girls. In our last discussion we looked at Plurals and you were required to write the meanings of ten (10) nouns, all of which began with the letter S.

The answers are as follow:

Swine Skeleton Saddle Secretary Sailor Shoal Sculptor Shelter Sandal Stallion

I sincerely hope that you have gotten all correct.

You were also required to write the Plural nouns of ten (10) words by either adding s or es to them. The answers are listed below.

Singular Plural

Butterfly Butterflies Fly Flies Lady Ladies Ant Ants Lunch Lunches Dish Dishes Daisy Daises Bus Buses Witch Witches Tomato Tomatoes

I did mention that our next lesson would be Gender and you were given twenty-four (24) examples. This week, we will define Gender, share some examples and complete a number of exercises.

Dictionary.com defines Gender as “Either the male or female division of a species, especially as differentiated by social and cultural roles and behaviour.”

Take a look at the sentence below.

My father and my mother offered the beggar a dollar.

Father is the name of a male person (he), while mother is the name of a female person (she) and beggar can be either male or female; but dollar is neither male nor female because (it) has no sex.

Here are some nouns which refer to males – the masculine gender: Man, boy, father, son, uncle, nephew, policeman, king, proprietor, steward, hunter and lad.

Here are some which refer to females – the feminine gender: Woman, girl, mother, daughter, aunt, niece, policewoman, queen, proprietress, stewardess, huntress and lass.

Nouns which refer to either males or females belong to the common gender.

Examples: Teacher, baby, friend, cousin, student and orphan.

Your teacher may be either a man or a woman; the baby may be either a a boy or a girl; your friend, your cousin, the student and the orphan may be either males or females. Therefore, these words do not denote sex.

Also, nouns which are neither of the male sex nor of the female sex belong to the neuter gender. For example, Window, bench, door, desk, cricket, football, sky and mountain all belong to the neuter gender.

In this exercise, you are required to copy the words then write after each of them the letter which shows its gender.

Examples: Ant (F), boy (N) and child (C).

Niece Wife 3. Husband 4. Scholar 5. Nephew Guest 7. Spade 8. Bride 9. Film 10. Traveler

11.Hotel 12. Friend 13.Host 14. Monk 15. Lawn

16.Bull 17.Nun 18.Princess 19. Secretary 20. Motorcar

The nouns which denote the following persons belong to the masculine gender. You are required to state what they are.

The son of a queen. A man or boy who has done a very brave deed. A man whose wife is dead. A man who serves customers in a restaurant. A man who has never been married.

These nouns belong to the feminine gender. You are required to state what they are.

A woman who is about to be married. A woman who has never married. A woman who is in charge of a school. A woman who has committed murder. A woman who has inherited the wealth of her dead father.

Now state the nouns of the common gender.

A child whose parents are dead. A person who is being treated by a doctor. A person who is entertained at another’s house. A person who plays football.

The following nouns are neuter in gender. What are they?

The instrument used to take photographs. The instrument used to record a conversation. A portion of land surrounded by water. An instrument used to communicate with someone after dialing a set of numbers.

Next week we will continue our discourse on Gender before the introduction of Compound Words.