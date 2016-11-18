The Barley grows – My Brother Patat

By. Kenneth Williams

Editor In Chief/Publisher

I have five brothers and four sisters and I have an excellent relationship with all of them.

But I have different admiration for each of them for different reasons.

For example, I always speak fondly of my brother Patat.

After my father’s death and my mother left Nevis to find work, my brothers Patat and Ben, ages nine and 11,

were left to rear themselves. They survived mostly on wild foods, fruits, vegetables, fish and meat.

Not many persons know the hills and mountains of Jessups and Barnes Ghut the way my brothers do.

Patat used to wake me up at 4 a.m. to go to the mountain to search for bell apples. Even though I could not understand the novelty of bell apples, it was exciting and quite an achievement for him when he found one.

As I understand it, the reasoning for going up in the mountains so early in the morning was to be sure to reach the ripe bell apples before the monkeys woke up.

So there I was only six years old, angry in my little heart as to how my big brother dragged me out of bed at 4 a.m. to walk barefooted for miles into the mountain to hunt for a useless bell apple.

But angry as I was, I could never say no.

Patat was known and still is known as the strongest youth in Jessups and maybe even Nevis .He never lost a fight. He defended us fiercely. Anyone who interfered with any of his family, he would be ready to bang them off. So I could not dare show even a hint of displeasure about going to the mountain at 4 a.m. to look for bell apples. Even today, Patat may still believe that I enjoyed the trip. I had to pretend.

Patat was Tarzan.

We crossed many ghuts and cliffs by swinging on wists and vines that grew wildly from rocks and trees .

My brother was the greatest. Nothing frightened him .He is fearless.

Patat had some friends in Jessups. They grew up together. They included our cousin, Clive Davis, who lived across the street, another cousin Victor Jay Martin who lived a couple of houses down and a friend we called Colonel. They were best friends. They would meet nightly below the Saldrew property next to the Methodist Chapel in Jessups

When I lived in Nevis and Patat visited from St. Thomas,I enjoyed taking walks with him. We walked up to Barnes ghut, down to Cotton Ground and then back to Jessups.

While walking, Patat would tell me many stories. Some sounded familiar while others, were a little strange to me since I did not grow up in Nevis. My thoughts were that he has a vivid and sometimes overworked imagination, but I still liked hanging out with him.

Patat and his three friends very, very clever fellows. They did many things together and even came up with their own way of communicating among themselves. Other people might be present but they would not comprehend what their conversations are about.

Some years ago, I visited Patat in his St. Thomas, Virgin Islands apartment. While I was there, the mailman delivered a letter from Clive. Patat told me to open the letter. I read it loudly to him. As I read the letter, Patat was dying with laughter. I did not understand a single thing about what I read because the entire letter was written in cricking terms. Patat had to explain to me what Clive wrote.

I could only imagine the terms Patat, Victor, Clive and Colonel would use to describe the latest political situation in Nevis.

I think they might say something like, ‘In come Brantley to Amory with a fast ball, the ball curved but Amory moved to the side, connected the ball and drove it past the boundary for six rounds. I salute my brothers and their friend. They are the best.