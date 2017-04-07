From the Supervisor of Elections…

Constituency of St Christopher 1 is all that portion of the parish of St George, Basseterre, including the town of Basseterre, to the east of a line running northwards through the centre of Fort Street, Victoria Road and its continuation to the Parish Boundary

Constituency of St Christopher 2 is all that portion of the parish of St George, Basseterre, including the town of Basseterre, between a line running from the sea northwards through the middle of Fort Street, Victoria Road and a line running from the sea northwards through the centre of Wigley Avenue and its continuation to the Parish Boundary

Constituency of St Christopher 3 is all that portion of the parish of St George, Basseterre, including the town of Basseterre, to the west of a line running from the sea northwards through the centre of Wigley Avenue and its continuation to the parish boundary, to Willits Ghaut in the parish of Trinity Palmetto Point and its continuation to between parish boundary between the parish of Trinity Palmetto Point and the parish of Christ Church Nichola Town.

Constituency of St Christopher 4is all that portion of the parish of Trinity Palmetto Point, west of Willits Ghaut, and the parish of St. Thomas, Middle Island.

Constituency No 5is the Parish of St. Anne, Sandy Point

Constituency of St Christopher 6is the parish of St Paul, Capisterre and all that portion of the parish of St. John, Capisterre northwest of Harris Ghaut and its continuation to the parish boundary between the parish of St. John, Capisterre and the parish of St Thomas, Middle Island

Constituency of St Christopher 7is all that portion of the parish of St John, Capisterre, southeast of Harris Ghaut and its continuation to the parish boundary between the parish of St. John, Capisterre and the Parish of St. Thomas Middle Island, to the parish of Christ Church Nichola Town and all that portion of St Mary Cayon, west of Ottley’sGhaut from the sea to the Island Main Road and west of the road leading to Ottley’s Estate from that point and the continuation of that road and the track to the parish boundary between the parish of St. Mary, Cayon and the parish of Trinity Palmetto Point.

Constituency of St. Christopher 8is all that portion of the parish of St Mary, Cayon, east of Ottley’sGhaut from the sea to the Island Main Road and east of the road leading to Ottleys Estate from that point and the continuation of that road and the track to the parish boundary between the parish of St Mary, Cayon and the parish of Trinity Palmetto Point and the parish of St Peter, Basseterre

Constituency of Nevis 9 is the parish of St John Fig Tree and St Paul Charlestown.

Constituency of Nevis 10 consists of the parish of St. George, Gingerland.

Constituency of Nevis 11 is the parish of St. James, Windward and St Thomas Lowland.

These constituencies are the basis for the one man, one vote – in the right place, and fairness for all.