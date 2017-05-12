From the Supervisor of Elections…

Why Register to Vote?

Every five years, elections are constitutionally due in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Whilst the government has established an Electoral Office to facilitate the registration of voters, many citizens do not take advantage of this fundamental right. The question is: Why register to vote?

Your vote is your voice. For your voice to be heard, you must register to vote. It is your right and your responsibility. Our elected officials determine much concerning our quality of life. Don’t let someone else choose your elected officials for you. The biggest election issues often directly affect the youth and the elderly and will impact life for years to come. The only way democracy works is if citizens, young and old, are active participants.

If you haven’t already, here are a few more reasons why you should register to secure your right to vote: