Officials in the tourism industry continue to place particular focus on enhancing the skills and abilities of tourism stakeholders in an effort to ensure that visitors can get the very best experience while vacationing in St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, explained during his address to officially open Tourism Awareness Month.

“At the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), we have committed to providing a consistently outstanding visitor experience through the sustainable development of our human, natural and cultural resources, in order to maximize opportunity, prosperity and quality of life for present and future generations,” said Minister Grant.

Minister Grant noted that improving customer service is a key part of enhancing the visitor experience and has translated into more revenue for businesses.

“We are continuing to conduct customer service training for all stakeholders who work on the front lines of the industry, including both traditional and non–traditional service providers, such as Aloe Rub Vendors, Destination Management Companies, Servers, Bartenders, Primate Petting and Craft Vendors and Hair Braiders.” the Tourism Minister said. “This is our fifth year of annual training, with sessions held in June and July. Topics covered key themes such as Destination Awareness, Serving the Discerning Guest, Caring for your Primate, Understanding Tourism, Intermediate Customer Service, Time Management, and Conflict Identification & Management.”

According to the BREA 2017/2018 Report which measures the economic impact of the cruise tourism industry in 36 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America, the total passenger spend in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2014-15 was US$75.30 million compared with US $133.02 million for 2017-18 — a 77 percent increase.

2019 Destination Stewardship Award Has Helped Position St. Kitts-Nevis as an Ideal Place to Vacation

St. Kitts and Nevis added another accolade to its thriving tourism industry, capturing the Destination Stewardship Award in 2019.

“In April, we won the coveted Destination Stewardship Award for 2019 from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It is the world’s top recognition in sustainable tourism. As a small tourism destination, our bold and concrete steps to address Climate Change and establish a legacy of inclusive, holistic, balanced and responsible tourism development certainly resonated with the judges and have raised our profile in the global tourism community,” said Minister Grant. “We all know that St. Kitts is a very special place and now the entire world knows this too.”

The accolade is presented to organizations helping a place to thrive and bring forward its unique identity for the benefit of its residents and tourists according to www.wttc.org.

Minister Grant also highlighted the Federation’s ranking as one of the top places to visit by some of the world’s most prestigious publications including The Wall Street Journal’s Where to Vacation in 2017, Robb Report’s The Top 21 Places to Travel in 2018, US News & World Report’s Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean, and Bloomberg’s Where to Go in 2018.

“St. Kitts is indeed the ideal vacation get-away,” he said. “Please bear in mind that visitors are coming to our island expecting an authentic Kittitian experience. Well- educated, internationally-travelled individuals, quite often sporting a relatively high level of discretionary income this is increasingly the profile of our guests who are looking for unique experiences that will expose them to our people, food, entertainment, our scenic beauty and our natural environment. Combined with our exquisite Kittitian charm, we have all of the above and so much more that will definitely add value to every guest experience.”