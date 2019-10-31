The Ministry of Communications and Works in the Nevis Island Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Physical Planning and Environment, will host the first Contractors Award Ceremony at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) Saturday at 5 p.m. The theme is “Recognizing the Industry’s Performers”.

A number of contractors on Nevis will be recognized and awarded under various categories, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, Excellence Awards, Long Standing Awards and Honorary Awards for contractors who are deceased. The theme is “Recognizing the Industry’s Performers.”

Guest Speaker for the event is former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, Mr. Pearlievan Wilkin.

The Ministry of Communications and the Department of Physical Planning congratulates all the awardees, and the Ministry of Communications expressed gratitude to the event’ssponsors.