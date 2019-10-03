Commissioner of Corrections Terrance James recently returned from Uruguay, where he participated in a two-day Bi-Regional High-Level Conference on the use of Alternative Measures to Imprisonment held Sept. 19-20 at the Radisson Hotel in Montevideo.

Commissioner James was among some 150 representatives from more than 30 countries from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean at the European Union-sponsored event.

The aim of the conference was to reflect on the management of criminal, correctional and reintegration policies, to present measures alternative to deprivation of liberty and to raise awareness of the advantages offered by novel and effective proposals in judicial, economic, social and political terms for all countries.

Topics included the cost-effectiveness of alternative sentencing, reasons for prison overcrowding, the advantages and disadvantages of alternative sentencing, educating the public on alternative sentencing, and protecting vulnerable groups in the prison.

Rehabilitation and prison restructuring are areas of priority on the Corrections Commissioner’s agenda.