The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has committed significant resources to support the efforts of security forces to address crime reduction and prevention activities, including a year-on-year increase in the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of National Security for the procurement of additional equipment and training, and contracting experienced security and psychological specialists to advise and work along with local law enforcement, the Office of the Prime Minister highlighted Monday.

“For the first time we have recruited a psychologist and attached her to the Ministry of National Security where she is available to all of our law enforcement officers,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at a recent police press conference introducing Psychologist Dr. Cherese Godwin, adding, “We also have brought on board and are grateful for the services and support of Dr. Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, who is a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist of international fame and experience, and I want to say that so far all of her services have been rendered absolutely free.”

Retired Major General Stewart Saunders, experienced in management of natural and man-made disasters, crime management, public safety and security, crisis management, security and risk assessments, was brought in as the country’s National Security Advisor in 2017.

Additionally, the government contracted the services of International Social Skills Consultant and Crime Reduction Specialist, Dr. Neals Chitan, who introduced his “Stop ‘n’ Think” project in St. Kitts and Nevis to help individuals, families and communities to deal with a number of behavioural issues and criminal tendencies.

Dr. Chitan also launched his three-pronged SKN Gang Bridge Programme which targeted sixth grade students, community empowerment, and providing support for residents at the prisons in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

Mrs. Latoya Lake-Marshall was introduced as the Director of Forensics with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in 2018, bringing with her more than 16 years of experience while working with the Forensic Identification Unit of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.