The Governor-General has accepted the recommendation of the Public Service Commission to appoint Hilroy P. Brandy as the next Commissioner of Police effective from June 1.

Commissioner Brandy had been acting in the post since Oct. 2018 after retired Commissioner Ian M. Queeley went on leave. Queeley left the Force earlier this year to become the first Ambassador of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to the Kingdom of Morocco.

“I am humbled by this move of confidence in me to lead such a noble organisation. Policing has been my life. I want to assure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that I have committed to serving my country. The safety and security of all citizens and residents is paramount for our nation to thrive and I will work to ensure that everyone can operate daily with a peace of mind,” Commissioner Brandy said.

Commissioner Brandy leads the organisation on a strong foundation of knowledge built on 38 years of experience in safety and security. He enlisted as a Police Officer in The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in 1981.

As a young officer, Brandy was first posted at Beat and Patrol in Basseterre. He also worked for some time in the Special Services Unit (S.S.U.), Court and Process in both St. Kitts and in Nevis and had the opportunity to serve as a prosecutor at various periods.

He spent 23 years in the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D.) which he eventually headed. For 10 years, while at the C.I.D., he had also been working in the Financial Investigation Unit. This led to his development as a skilled investigator.

In 2010, Commissioner Brandy became the Divisional Commander responsible for Division ‘C’. From there, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner in 2016. Commissioner Brandy has also had extensive training in numerous security-related areas both regionally and internationally.

Commissioner Brandy thanked all who supported him over the years and encouraged him, and added he appreciated the commitment of the men and women in the organisation who have been working tirelessly to meet the objectives of the policing plan. He noted that his management team, the High Command, had also been instrumental in helping to move the peace process forward and overseeing the operations of the Force.

“This job is not one that can be executed successfully without the support of your team. Without the team — every member working together towards achieving our objectives — I could not have achieved all that I have been able to. And so, I would like to ask my team to continue the level of service that they have been giving and, on top of that, ask that we all challenge ourselves to surpass that level to raise the standard even higher,” he said.