Levar Browne of Fiennes Avenue faces multiple charges following a joint operation between the Drug Unit and the Customs and Excise Department that resulted in the discovery of 1,813 grams (approximately 4lbs) of cannabis in food containers, police announced Friday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of EC $48,000.

Browne was charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply and Importation of Cannabis on Sept. 5

He was also charged by the Customs and Excise Department for the offences of Knowingly Submitting a False Declaration to a Customs Officer, Importation of Cannabis, Importation of Cannabis Concealed in Containers Holding Goods of a Different Description and Knowingly Attempting to Fraudulently Evade Customs with Respect to the Importation of a Restricted Good.

Browne was released on $60,000 bail with conditions: He is to report to the Basseterre Police Station every Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 6p.m.; and must surrender all travel documents.

Browne is set to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Nov. 4.