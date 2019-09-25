CrimeLocal News Man charged for attempted murder By editor-cs - September 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Monday, police charged 29-year-old Jason Henderson, of Keys Village, for the attempted murder of Ivan Dunrod in a Sept. 18 incident in Keys Village. Henderson remains in custody, police said. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Labour Department Announces Job Vacancies Crime Suspect remains at large Local News PM Discusses ‘The Power of a Passport’ at 2019 Concordia Annual Summit Local News RENTAL to be Featured on Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’ Local News More Countries Salute St. Kitts and Nevis on Anniversary of Independence Crime New CariSECURE Technology will Empower Police Officers of the Federation - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019 Back to Top Subscription Privacy Policy Contact Us © Copyright 2019 - St Kitts & Nevis Observer Copyrighted Image. Copying not allowed. Edit with Live CSS