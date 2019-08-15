Police Constable Lesburt Jeffrey, a recruit who left St. Vincent and the Grenadines to come to St. Kitts and Nevis to fulfil his childhood dream of being a police officer and to enhance his personal growth, was adjudged Best Recruit, earning the Baton of Honour. As Course 43 graduated at a Passing Out Parade held on Wednesday at the Police Training Schoo.l

“It feels very, very good. I am very proud of myself,” Jeffrey said.

Twenty-eight males and 3 females are now full-fledged officers in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force having successfully completed the robust training programme that prepared them to be peace officers in the twin-island Federation.

The population in St. Kitts and Nevis is becoming more diverse, with nationals from various CARICOM countries and others migrating to find new opportunities in the expanding economy, diversity that is also reflected in the composition of the graduates of Course 43. Eighteen of the recruits are from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, eight from St. Kitts and Nevis, five from Grenada, and one each from Jamaica and Dominica.

PC Jeffrey was able to share this moment of pride with his mother Sherill, and grandmother Jeanette, who travelled from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to witness the parade and support him.

In the coming weeks, Jeffrey will find out where he will be assigned. He has an interest in the Crime Scene Unit but knows that he is subject to the needs of the Force and can be deployed anywhere and to any unit. He said that he is ready to serve the community.

“Community policing is something that is very, very important and I’ve learnt that when you go out in the communities and you speak to people then you will get to understand their needs and their wants,” he said. “You get to know how people are feeling … and you can get to touch someone just by asking ‘Good morning ma’am, how are you feeling?’”

PC Jeffey said he also learnt the importance of showing respect to all persons no matter what their backgrounds are. Such was the case during a joint physical training session featuring several recruits, members of the Special Olympics team, and persons from Ade’s Place, which caters to special persons with intellectual disabilities.

“The experience was like no other,” Constable Jeffrey stated, adding that he was moved by their spirit. “Seeing people like this makes me have a passion to work harder to help them reach another level. I made sure that they understood every aspect of what they were doing and I must say it was a very successful event.”

Patience is a must for any police officer, particularly when dealing with the various challenges that will confront them. Constable Jeffrey said that he is well prepared to meet the challenges of keeping the peace.