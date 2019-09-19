Police are investigating a shooting incident in which 53-year-old Ivan Dunrod of West Bourne Ghaut was wounded.

Dunrod was by a shop in Keys Village when he was approached and shot by an assailant sometime after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Dunrod fled the scene and met an Officer who was in the area who transported him to the JNF Hospital in a Police vehicle.

Dunrod was treated for injuries to his arm and is listed as being in a stable condition.

Members from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Police ask anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or visit the nearest Police Station. The public can also share information using the crime hotline 707.