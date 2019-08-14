CrimeLocal News Police Charge Individual in Eric Thompson Case By editor-cs - August 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Police charged 18-year-old Denny Harris of McKnight Monday for the Feb. 11 murder of Eric Thompson, police announced. Harris was also charged for Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place, committed on Feb. 12. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Foreign Minister Highlights Collaboration in Planning Annual CWWA Conference and Exhibition Local News Panel to Discuss World Breastfeeding Week Local News Financing Water, Waste Sectors to be Discussed at Conference and Exhibition Crime Community Engagement Remains a Key Pillar in Police Training Crime Public Support Still Needed to Consolidate Police Gains Crime Gang Members Voluntarily Hand Over 30 Illegal Guns - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019