Officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) were lauded Thursday for the reduction in the number of illegal firearm activities in the Federation in 2018.

That praise came from the featured speaker at the RSCNPF Awards ceremony, Kris Liburd, a lawyer at the Jackie Hunkins-Taylor Law Firm in Nevis. The ceremony, themed “collaborating with the community in problem solving,” was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“I was advised by the High Command that the heroic efforts of the officers in St. Kitts bore much fruit in 2018 despite the challenges. We saw a reduction in non-fatal shooting by 25%, a reduction in firearm wounding by 83% … and the removal of 34 illegal firearms from our streets,” said Mr. Liburd.

He said that advancements in technology are needed more than ever today because traditional crimes are becoming more sophisticated.

“With each passing day, we will witness the changing faces of crime, the impartial nature of crime, and the devastating consequences of crime,” Liburd added, saying technological advancements are needed more than ever due to the sophistication of traditional crimes.

He urged police officers to “leave no room for complacency.”

“You cannot afford to rest on your laurels or hide behind glowing statistics,” Liburd said.