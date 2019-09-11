Police are currently investigating the sexual assault of a young female in the Basseterre area Friday, Sept. 6.

The incident was reported at about 10:45 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate that a male assailant held the female at knife point, pulled her into an unoccupied building and assaulted her, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. The public may also contact the nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.