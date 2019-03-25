Police are currently investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred in the Basseterre area.

The incident took place sometime after 8 p.m. on March 23, 2019, and involved a female teenager. Preliminary reports indicate that the assailant was following the young lady. He forced her to a vacant lot of land where he assaulted her.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. However, the police are making a special appeal to persons who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. You may also contact your nearest police station if you have information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.