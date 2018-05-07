A police officer of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force was shot and killed last evening in Dieppe Bay, an incident that has distressed Parliament so much a moment of silence was called at Thursday’s sitting.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the lifeless body this morning of 37 year old Sgt. Dwight Davis who they believe was tragically shot and killed last evening.

According to Police officials the officers body bore bullet wounds. No word was given about any suspect or suspects being sought.

Speaking on the matter Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris condemned the officers killing.

He extended condolences on behalf of the government and people of the police force to the family and loved ones. I met with the family members this morning and I also met with senior officers of Police force who are actively engaged with the matter as speak.

PM Harris hailed the fallen officers for his service given to the police force. SGT. Davis gave valiant service to St. Kitts and Nevis working his way through the ranks of the Police Force which bestowed upon him a promotion on June 1 2016.

He enlisted in the force sometime around October, 5 1998 this would mean he would have served for nearly 20 years, Dr. Harris said.

The Prime Minister indicated that the police are seeking to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. As the nation grieves regarding his passing the resources attention and priority of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are focused at this time on investigating the circumstances that led to SGT. Davis untimely demise and brining to justice the person or persons who might be responsible.

He added that the government stands fully behind the security forces. I want to use the occasion to reaffirm the governments commitment supporting our brave and dedicated security forces as they endeavour to defend the safety and security of our great country. I encourage all of us to show support to our security forces by providing any information deemed useful or relevant in clarifying the circumstances surrounding the death of SGT. Davis.

He noted that the death of SGT. Davis is a reminder that security forces face tremendous risk in their performance of their important duty of law enforcement. Less we forget the significant contributions that they all make in maintaining law and order. I take this opportunity to commend our security forces and to encourage them to uphold under the strain of the death of one of their own.

He added that he visited the family and met with his children and their mother.

The Prime Minister added that he knew the fallen officer as Davis worked in his Constituency for some time. SGT Davis was known to me and in fact worked at Tabernacle District from all that I would have seen and heard he was a man who liked what he was doing and liked being part of Law enforcement. I am assured that the police high command will put all requisite resources that are necessary into this investigation.

The Parliament also observed a moment of silence in his honour as Davis also served in the National Assembly as a Sargent of Arms