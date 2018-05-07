The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have issued a wanted bulletin for officer Dijon Warner, who is under two investigations relating to the death of fellow officer Brian Pacquette in 2016.

Warner is under investigation for the shooting death of Pacquette and the assault of another citizen.

According to reports, Warner and Pacquette were responding to calls of a robbery at Prickly Pear Alley when the Dominican born Pacquette was shot in the leg.

Reports indicate that when the two officers were trying to apprehend the suspect he grabbed a hold of Pacquttes fire arm and a round was discharged.

The suspect, whose name was given as Evron Williams was taken into custody at the Basseterre Police Station and later charged with attempting to make use of a firearm with intent to prevent lawful apprehension of himself.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 29, 2016, the police had issued a release that stated, With regards to the incident which took place on Thursday June 23rd in Basseterre, the matter has been referred to the Office of Professional Standards and the injured officer is presently receiving further medical treatment overseas. We want to reassure the public that we will follow the procedure to the highest standard and will keep them informed of any developments as they occur.

It was concluded that Warner may have been the perpetrator, as it is known that only disciplinary matters involving errant members of the RSCNPF are referred to the Office of Professional Standards.

This publication was informed however that Warner had left the police force as well as the federation and is currently residing overseas.

On Wednesday the police indicated that an arrest warrant was issued for Warner for the manslaughter of Police Officer Brian Pacquette on June 23, 2016.

Anyone with information about Dijon Warner is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 466-2241 ext 4200 or the nearest police station.

Dijon Warner is described as being 5ft. 8” tall, slimly built, with dark brown eyes and black well-kept hair.

The handling of Pacquettes injuries had come under public scrutiny with the public being told that he was in critical but stable condition but his uncle Austin Harris denying that was the case.

Harris told the Observer that his nephew had his leg amputated and his liver was failing. Harris was upset after doctors informed he should be flown out to Trinidad for treatment and it was being delayed.

He was subsequently sent to Trinidad and Tobago for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.