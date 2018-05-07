The Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley has called on citizens to play an active role in fighting crime and he pointed out that the police and government cannot do it by themselves.

The Premier spoke to the media Monday ( April 30) during his monthly press conference and commented on the on the 17 year old male who was charged in connection with the armed robbery that took place at Mems Pizzeria last Wednesday evening.

The police caught the juvenile with items believed to be those stolen from customers at the pizzeria.

I was very disheartened when I heard that some people had gone in there (the Pizzeria) and tried to rob her (Bernadette Mems Wallace), Brantley said.

I continue to encourage our people to do what is right because I continue to say that I dont want anybody to call me when their children get themselves into problems.

Doing what is right starts at home and if a 17 year old is taking up a firearm to go and rob then you have to wonder what is happening to that 17 year old at home. I dont know who the 17 year old is. I know it is not one of my children, he said.

Brantley said that crime in the Federation has been labelled a government problem that is far from the truth.

Everyone seems to feel that it is a government problem. Everyone say, Premier it is your problem, or the governments or the Ministers. So what about the parents? What about their communities? Do you think that some of these parents and some of the family members dont know that these youngsters have firearms in their homes?

Brantley called on parents to more vigilant to antisocial behaviours that their children might be displaying.

We have in our society it appears some people who feel that they must do what they want, they must get what they want and they dont care who it costs.

They will sit down all day and watch you go to work, work hard and they feel as if their role is to come and take from you that which you have worked for.

When they come home with cell phones and fancy gadgets that cost thousands of dollars and they are not working anywhere are the parents doing what they are suppose to be doing?, he said.

He said that there has to be a role for the community. It cant just be the police and the government. Police officers are human to they have their families too, they have to rest, they get sick .So if the police man or woman was not on the scene and you were on the scene then you should say something, he said.

Brantley said that the Federal Government as well as the Nevis Island Administration have invested in a number of thing to help in crimes prevention and crime fighting such as Close Circuit TV, a new Forensic lab in St. Kitts, police training and also plans to hire a young lawyer to assist the Direction of Public Prosecution.

Police, Government and citizens have to do their part in fighting crime, he said.