Acting Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Hilroy Brandy, shared that the combined efforts of the security forces, the public support, and the Peace Initiative, have resulted in the seizure of 43 illegal firearms for 2019 at a press conference Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Thirty of the guns and 73 rounds of assorted ammunition were surrendered under the Peace Initiative — a programme introduced in March to help gang members transition from a life of crime to a productive lifestyle through alternative ventures such as agricultural production, construction, entrepreneurship, and other activities.

Brandy also reported there has also been a 25 percent reduction in homicides, a 30 percent reduction in non-fatal shootings, a seven percent decline in robberies, and an overall 28 percent decrease in all crimes compared to figures from 2018 for the Jan. 1 to Aug. 12 period.

“There is no single solution or quick fix to addressing crime,” the acting commissioner stated. “The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force therefore will continue to utilize several approaches and will work tirelessly to maintain the peace. We only ask that each individual plays a role in getting us to where we would like to be. If you see something, still say something and work with us for the good of the country.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, echoed similar sentiments and stated “We ask our citizens and residents to uphold the law and report those who are not complying. If you see something out of order or awry, say something to the police. A big thank you must be extended to all our citizens and residents who are bringing actionable information to the police and to all who are cooperating with law enforcement.”