The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ aim to strengthen the police force’s reporting management information system to further secure the safety of the citizens of of the Federation was highlighted by Magdy Martinez-Soliman, Resident Representative at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Barbados and the OECS, during the official launch of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Incident Form held at the Police Training School Wednesday.

“Police officers deployed to a crime scene will now have the means to electronically enter information onto a computer, store that information on a server, retrieve real-time data, analyse trends and prepare reports in a more efficient and timely manner,” said Mr. Martinez-Soliman.

He illustrated that crime fighting in St. Kitts and Nevis will now benefit from a more robust and efficient system for “collecting, storing, managing and analysing crime statistics and sharing them with others.”

“The foundation of crime prosecution is the collection of data for the criminal justice systems by the police. Evidence based crime prevention starts by building capacity within the organization and this is precisely what St. Kitts and Nevis is achieving and what USAID is supporting,” he said.

The piloting of this methodology will start in Stapleton and Frigate Bay Police Stations in St. Kitts and the Cotton Bay Police Station in Nevis, and will then be scaled up for national use.