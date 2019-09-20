Crime being so prevalent in the Caribbean with its negative impacts on economic and social well-being, Resident Representative at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Barbados and the OECS, Magdy Martinez-Soliman celebrated the announcement of a significant drop in homicides in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis while addressing the official launch of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Incident Form programme held at the Police Training School Wednesday.

Mr. Martinez-Soliman said the drop in the homicide rate is “a major success that we are certain will be continued.”

Highlighting the importance of these kinds of successes, Mr. Martinez-Soliman warned, “tourism and Foreign Investment are regrettably quick on their feet and easily frightened” as they are the two of the most affected industries when there are high levels of crime in a country.

Martinez-Soliman added it is hoped that the Incident Form programme launched on Wednesday will significantly enhance the efficiency of the police force.