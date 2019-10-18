Over 60 exhibitors from across the world assembled at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Oct. 14-17, embracing the opportunity to showcase their products and services in the water and waste sectors and network with stakeholders during the 28th Annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference.

“The exhibition for us is going very well. We met with a lot of people from the industry, from all over the Caribbean of course, and in many different capacities — from government utilities, private contractors and other manufacturers like us that we work in conjunction with,” said Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist with the U.S.-based Ford Meter Box Company. “This is very important to bring people together from all over the water industry and in the Caribbean… to be able to give water utilities more revenue and to get better quality water to the people.”

Ford Meter Box is a family-owned manufacturer of waterworks products such as valves, couplings, and meter boxes.

Jake Heikkinen, Vice President, Distributor Sales — US and Canada, represented Kamstrup, a world-leading manufacturer of systems solutions for smart energy and water metering out of Denmark. He noted the importance of households being equipped with smart water meters which make it easier to detect leaks by providing a constant stream of information such as hourly water use.

“In my opinion, all households should be equipped with a [smart] water meter… because the islands experience water scarcity and droughts quite often, therefore, the natural resources like water should be used with care,” Heikkinen noted. “And by having a meter in every household this will give an incentive for the consumer to use water only when needed.”

Alexander Herrera, Sales Manager for Fluence, praised the conference, and by extension the exhibit.

“This is an opportunity for all the governments to get together and start approaching new ways to improve the water and wastewater treatment systems that are kind of outdated,” said Mr. Herrera.

Fluence, based in the United States, delivers innovative, cost-effective water, wastewater and reuse solutions to businesses and communities worldwide.