According to the local media reports, the incident took place on Saturday when two persons on a motorcycle threw an explosive at the police station.
Barranquilla Police commander General Mariano Botero said the bomb detonated as the officers gathered for morning formation.
However, he didn’t clarify what kind of explosive was used in the blast.
President Juan Manuel Santos took to Twitter and said, “We will not rest until we find those responsible” for the “cowardly attack.
Authorities have arrested one person in connection to Saturday morning’s bombing in the port city of Barranquilla, which officials said could have been retaliation for police raids targeting criminal gangs
Colombia has myriad crime gangs, some of which operate across large swaths of rural territory and others in major cities. Many are involved in the production and trafficking of cocaine, largely to the United States and Europe, as well as extortion and other crimes.