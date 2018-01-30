BOGOTA–Colombia At least five policemen are now said to have died and 41 others were injured in an explosion at a police station in Barranquilla, Colombia’s biggest port city on the Caribbean coast.

According to the local media reports, the incident took place on Saturday when two persons on a motorcycle threw an explosive at the police station.

Barranquilla Police commander General Mariano Botero said the bomb detonated as the officers gathered for morning formation.

However, he didn’t clarify what kind of explosive was used in the blast.

President Juan Manuel Santos took to Twitter and said, “We will not rest until we find those responsible” for the “cowardly attack.