BOGOTA, Colombia (Reuters) – Two overnight bombings that targeted police stations in Colombia’s Caribbean region killed two officers and wounded seven other people, authorities said on Sunday, a day after a similar attack killed five officers and wounded 40.

One of the new attacks killed two officers and wounded a third just before midnight in rural Bolivar province, police said in a statement, while the other occurred in Soledad about four hours later, according to a police source.

Six people were wounded by the explosion there, five of them police officers, the police source said. Dumek Turbay, the governor of Bolivar province, wrote on Twitter that the violence was “disgusting and vile”.