BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Regional Pan-Africanists and socialist groups have declared US President Donald Trump ‘persona non grata’ and have served notice that they will protest any attempt by him to visit the Caribbean, following offensive comments he reportedly made about Haiti, Africa and El Salvador.

In a strongly worded declaration issued on behalf of the people of the Caribbean over the weekend, the groups said Trump is not welcomed in the region.

“We, the undersigned representatives of the sovereign people of the Caribbean, hereby declare that president Donald Trump of the United States of America is persona non grata in our Caribbean region,” stated the declaration prepared by “Pan-Africanist and socialist popular forces of Barbados” and endorsed by scores of organizations from across the region.

“We further declare that as a persona non grata, President Donald Trump is not welcome in any territory of the Caribbean; and we hereby confirm that we – the Caribbean people – will petition our governments, vehemently protest against any Trump visit, and engage in popular demonstrations designed to prevent President Donald Trump’s entry into any portion of the sovereign territory of our Caribbean region.”

Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” during a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform last Thursday, when he questioned why he should accept immigrants from those places, rather than from countries like Norway.

The Pan-Africanists contend that any insult or attack that is directed at the African continent or at Haiti is intrinsically an insult and attack that is directed at all Caribbean people as well.

“We, the sovereign people of the Caribbean, have determined that by describing the nations of Africa, the Republic of Haiti and the Central American nation of El Salvador as ‘shithole’ countries, US President Donald Trump has committed a despicable and unpardonable act of anti-Black, anti-African, anti-Brown racism that has served to further energize and fortify the vile White supremacy system that the said President Trump has self-consciously sought to champion and lead,” their declaration added.

“We, the sovereign people of the Caribbean, hereby declare to the entire world that we vehemently and unreservedly denounce President Donald Trump and the evil and inhuman White supremacy value system that he represents.”

Trump has denied making the comments, which have been described by many as “racist” and for which he is being condemned.