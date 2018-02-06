CARICOM SG commends Grenada’s unwavering commitment to integration

From the CARICOM Secretariat

The full text of the original message reads as follows:

“Honourable Prime Minister:

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), it is with great pleasure that I convey heartfelt congratulations to the Government and People of Grenada on the celebration of your country’s Forty-Fourth Anniversary as an independent nation.

There is much for Grenada to be proud of as a nation. Over the years the people have demonstrated great resilience as they charted a way forward to enhancing their standard of living. This year’s theme “One People, One Country, Our Responsibility” shows Grenadians collective willingness to work together for the country’s continued socio-economic development.

The unwavering commitment and leadership that you have shown as Chairman of the Community during the past unprecedented hurricane season Honourable Prime Minister and your Chairmanship of the World Bank Small States Forum 2017, have heightened the visibility of the challenges facing our Region of Small States.,

The Community looks forward to Grenada’s continued active participation in the work of the Community, and importantly to its leading our efforts in Science and Technology, for which the country has responsibility within the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet, a critical element of the Community’s Strategic Plan.

CARICOM is pleased to join with the Government and People of Grenada in celebrating their Forty-Fourth Anniversary of Independence and extends best wishes for the continued progress of the nation.