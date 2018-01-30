CIBC FirstCaribbean appoints new chief information officer, managing director

From CIBC

Bridgetown, Barbados – Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean recently announced the appointment of Esan Peters as chief information officer and managing director, technology and operations, effective Feb. 1.

The former St. Leonard’s Boys’ School and Harrison College student has worked in the technology and financial services industries for the past 20 years. He held a number of progressively senior roles in the offshore software development sector from 1998 to 2002, where he worked on the development of technology platforms for trading, investment and portfolio management.

Peters replaces Jude Pinto, who held the positions for the last five years and who returns to Canada to take up a senior executive position with the bank’s parent company, CIBC.

Prior to joining CIBC FirstCaribbean, Peters worked with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) from 2002, supporting various CDB financial systems.

In 2004, he joined CIBC FirstCaribbean as a software developer in the technology function to support the treasury systems of the bank, transitioning from technology to finance in 2005 as manager, financial systems, and later senior manager, financial systems in 2007. In that role, he was responsible for the financial accounting, planning and reporting systems of the bank.

In 2009 he was promoted to associate director of applications and took on additional responsibility for the Corporate Centre Technology function, including management of the data and business intelligence functions of the bank. In 2014, he was appointed director of technology, application services, with overall responsibility for leading all aspects of application delivery for the organization, including design, development, testing, implementation and support of software solutions for all business segments.

In 2017, he was appointed deputy chief information officer and senior director, technology, responsible for leading the architecture, digital client experience, data and risk services, infrastructure and application support, and end user technology functions for the bank. Esan is currently responsible for an annual budget of US$55 million and the leadership of a team of 250.

Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science (with First Class honors) from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

