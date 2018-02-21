KINGSTON, Jamaica –In the wake of last week’s Florida high school massacre, a Jamaican teenager who threatened to carry out a mass school shooting is being questioned by police and undergoing a psychological evaluation.

The 17-year-old student of the Wolmer’s Boys’ School and his parents and two other students were questioned by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (C-TOC) investigation branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“Our next move depends on what comes out of our investigations. We are, however, following all leads,” head of C-TOC, Assistant Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said.

The investigation comes on the heels of last week’s shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where an expelled student killed 17 people.

In a 10-minute voice note which went viral, the Jamaican student claimed that he might be the next school shooter or serial killer, and explained how he would carry out murder and acts of violence against fellow students. He complained of being ostracized and abandoned by people who were close to him in his time of need.

According to the Ministry of Education, reports indicate that the boy attempted suicide twice before.

Classes continued as normal at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School, although some parents opted to keep their children at home after hearing about the student’s threat.

But principal Dr Walton Small said the school community was extremely safe.

“Everything is fine. School is happening,” he said. “There is no need for any panic by the public, parents, teachers, or students of the school.”