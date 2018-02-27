ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has promised to move speedily with the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) after the March 14 election, which he seems certain of winning.

Under the NHI, Grenadians will be able to access a range of health services. The government said the insurance plan is geared towards making health care affordable and accessible.

Speaking at an NNP rally, Prime Minister Mitchell said the implementation of the NHI will be a top priority after the polls.

“We have watched our health care system in this country over the years – governments go, governments come. We have seen the fundamental problems… I want to tell you, in the next term of our Government, starting March 14th, we are going to move speedily and implement a National Health Insurance,” he said.

Mitchell pointed out that healthcare is an election issue not only in Grenada or the Caribbean, but internationally as well.

The NHI Secretariat was officially launched in October last year at the same time that the government signed a deal with the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) to provide technical support for the NHI.