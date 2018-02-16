High Commissioner Sherry Tross presents letters of introduction to Canadian PM

From SKNIS

OTTAWA, Canada – On Feb. 14, the federation’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Canada Her Excellency Sherry Tross presented her letters of introduction to Canadian Prime Minister the Right Honourable Justin P. J. Trudeau.

During the Parliament Hill meeting, High Commissioner Tross extended greetings on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis and informed Prime Minister Trudeau that both the federation’s prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Timothy S. Harris, and the minister of foreign affairs, the Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley, have placed a premium on further strengthening the relationship with Canada.

Trudeau welcomed the commitment to closer cooperation – both at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

Tross capitalized on the opportunity to commend Canada for its leadership in the areas of sustainable development, climate change and education, including prioritizing women and girls in its international development policy. She underlined that St. Kitts and Nevis has a strong tradition of elevating women in public service, and said one needs only look at the St. Kitts and Nevis mission in Ottawa as evidence that, thus far, has only been led by female heads of mission.

During the brief encounter, Tross and Trudeau also discussed substantive hemispheric issues such as democracy and good governance and Canada’s $100-million pledge to aid the Caribbean in becoming climate resilient. Canada’s campaign to gain a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022 term was also discussed.

They both acknowledged the importance of dialogue across a host of issues, including immigration, security and travel as well as continued development cooperation.