InterCaribbean Airways and Copa Airlines have announced new services to various Caribbean destinations including Barbados to Panama and Dominica to St. Lucia.

InterCaribbean Airways is promoting new nonstop schedule services from Dominica to St Lucia and Tortola, with one-stop connections via Tortola to St Thomas, St Croix, St. Maarten, San Juan, Providenciales and Santo Domingo.

Travelers can also make two-stop connections via interCaribbean flights to Kingston and Nassau. Flights to and from Dominica begin on March 22 with three weekly flights.

“We are pleased to begin connecting Dominica with our Caribbean, bringing affordable air fares to this latest InterCaribbean destination,” the airline’s CEO Trevor Sadler said.

Colin Piper, Director of Tourism in Dominica, said the new service, which gives Dominicans new choices to fly to and from the island and more connections to other places, is very timely.

Barbados Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy has announced a partnership with Copa Airlines that will have the island receiving a twice-weekly service direct from Panama.

The flights coming out of the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City will begin on July 17 on an Embraer 190, which offers 84 economy seats and 10 business class seats.

A member of the Star Alliance, Copa Airlines is the flag carrier of Panama and one of the leading Latin American providers of passenger and cargo services to countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean.

Its hub of the Americas is strategically located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama, and it offers more destinations and frequencies than any other hub in Latin America, leading the way as the most connected airport in the region.

“The government has been embarking actively on diversifying our source markets and the Latin American region of course has received attention. This partnership with Copa allows us not only to get business from Colombia and Brazil but also the rest of Latin America and we look forward to seeing the Latin America market grow tremendously,” Sealy said.