KINGSTON, Jamaica– The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit has recorded major successes in fighting the scourge, head of the unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police Carl Berry, has reported.

He says that to date it has rescued 76 victims “without incident”; and more than 3,000 victims have been interviewed, resulting in the conviction of four of 23 suspects, who were taken before the courts for human trafficking and related matters such as rape and facilitating prostitution.

Those persons convicted were sentenced to upwards of 30 years imprisonment and ordered to pay up to J$2 million (US$16,089) in restitution to victims. “We have other matters that are ready to go (before the courts) for which we are very hopeful about getting convictions,” Berry added.

Highlighting other gains, he informed that three prostitutionrings were displaced, and three establishments that were responsible for hosting, housing and allowing prostitution, were permanently closed.

Additionally, the senior cop said the unit assisted in providing medical, psychological, psychosocial and in a few cases, psychiatric care.

“We are not sitting on our laurels; the journey continues. We continue to, as a police force, provide security even beyond convictions. As an organization, the JCF commits to its partners and stakeholders to be leaders in the war against human trafficking. We commit further that we will endeavour to pursue human traffickers wherever they reside,” Berry assured.