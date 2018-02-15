KINGSTOWN, St Vincent — The St Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) government has no immediate plans to legalise marijuana, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves told Parliament recently.

The news comes shortly after SVG voted in favour of allowing marijuana for medicinal use, something that has been welcomed by marijuana proponents locally and around the world as a first step towards further decriminalisation and subsequent legalisation of cannabis.

Just last week, Antigua and Barbuda prime minister, Gaston Browne, announced in parliament that his government will move forward with the passage of the Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Bill, which essentially decriminalises possession of marijuana of up to 15 grams for personal use.

The marijuana legalisation wave is sweeping the Caribbean, with more and more countries considering some sort of legalisation or decriminalisation of the plant.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has been at the forefront of the push for this as well, with CARICOM having established the Regional Commission on Marijuana in 2014 to assist with region wide education on the proliferation of cannabis for personal and commercial use.

Along with Antigua and Barbuda, with the decriminalisation of marijuana for personal use, the other Caribbean countries that decriminalised marijuana for personal use in small quantities are: Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Belize and the US Virgin Islands.

Jamaica has also made the cultivation of cannabis legal, and the transport of cannabis legal for persons of the Rastafarian faith.