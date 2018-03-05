Minister Richards attends council of ministers’ meeting in Martinique

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards was in Martinique Feb. 27 participating in the 3rd Council of Ministers of Education in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The theme was “Access and Equity.”

President of the Territorial Collective of Martinique Alfred Marie-Jeanne noted that one of the objectives of the meeting was to “harness innovative ideas to contribute to the development of education in our Caribbean continent.”

As such, the delegates from around the region focused topics included the following:

Strengthening multilingualism through the OECS Language Assistant Project School Exchanges;

UNICEF support in the OECS

UNESCO’s new vision for Integrating Technical and Vocational Training in the Education System

The Caribbean Development Bank’s Regional Framework for Action for Mathematics Education, (FAME)

The New Education and Training Policy and Strategy.

Partnerships with regional and international partners toward the development agenda in the OECS were reviewed, as was the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) post disaster response to education.

Also participating in the meeting were the ministers of education from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Montserrat. Other delegates include the minister of social development of the British Virgin Islands, the executive counsellor in charge of education in Martinique and the director general of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.