SG commends Saint Lucia’s leadership in sustainable development

From the CARICOM Secretariat

Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has commended Saint Lucia for ensuring that issues related to sustainable development are placed at the forefront of the regional and international agenda.

The full text of the message reads as follows:

“Honourable Prime Minister:

It is my distinct pleasure on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to extend warmest congratulations to you and the People of Saint Lucia on the occasion of your country’s 39th anniversary of independence.

Saint Lucia has made remarkable progress in those 39 years and is justified in celebrating its achievements with pride. The theme of this anniversary, “I am Saint Lucia,” conveys the sentiment of pride that inspires the continued commitment of the government and people of Saint Lucia in their pursuit toward the development of their country.

Honourable prime minister, Saint Lucia’s efforts at promoting regional integration are most appreciated. With responsibility for sustainable development, the environment and disaster management in the quasi-cabinet of CARICOM, Saint Lucia is exercising great leadership in ensuring that these issues of vital importance to the region remain in the forefront of the regional and international agenda.

I look forward to continuing to work with the government and people of Saint Lucia as they continue their progress toward a viable, sustainable and prosperous country which would serve to strengthen the wider Caribbean community.”