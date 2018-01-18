NASSAU, The Bahamas, Wednesday January 17, 2018 – Two bodies have been recovered and four other people are feared dead after a small plane in which they were travelling went missing after takeoff from the airport on the Bahamian island of Andros this morning.

Three men, two women and a teenage girl were on board the Piper Aztec plane when air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft shortly after 8 a.m., after leaving Andros for Nassau.

“It gained altitude to appear on the radar. Unfortunately it turned around to return, we believe to San Andros for some reason, we don’t know why,” Minister of Transport and Aviation Dionsio D’Aguilar reported.

“Unfortunately, it never made it back to San Andros Airport and initial indications are that the plane indeed crashed and the six souls on board have been lost. It’s a very tragic and sad event.”

By late evening, two bodies had been recovered by the Coast Guard.