St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister attends ICT Summit in Antigua

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris is presently attending an Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Summit in Antigua and Barbuda where regional leaders are expected to adopt modern technological solutions in order to build 21st century governments.

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) describes a 21st century government as one that makes effective use of ICT to deliver services to its citizens, as well as internal and external clients. It is also characterized by citizen-centric, seamless, open, interactive, efficient and transparent processes.

Prime Minister Harris is joined by his fellow CARICOM heads at the Summit of Prime Ministers, where the principles of 21st gentury government and a proposed plan that will lead to government transformation are being explained. This summit will be followed by a three-day symposium Jan. 17-19 designed to prepare public sector practitioners for the work that has to be done to establish 21st century governments.

Among those expected to participate in the symposium are ICT and public administration ministers, as well as their permanent secretaries and technocrats; ICT network operators and regulators; international development agencies and representatives of the business community.

It is believed that the establishment of 21st century governments can lead to the improvement in the quality and scope of government services to citizens; financial benefits to government in the form of cost reduction in the delivery of services and improved collections; improved government efficiency; reduction of costs to citizens; reduction in service transaction costs and times; enhanced communications within government and between government and citizens; greater ease of doing business, which increases the country’s competitiveness and is an incentive for direct foreign investment; and improved transparency.

The 21st Century Governments Summit and Symposium is organized by the government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD).