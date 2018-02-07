St. Kitts-Nevis prime minister joins Grenada’s 44th anniversary celebration

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris attended today’s Independence Parade at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, to show solidarity and support for the government and people of the Caribbean nation.

Grenada celebrated 44 years of independence from Great Britain today, Feb. 7. This year’s theme is “One People, One Country, Our Responsibility.”

Prime Minister Harris commends the idea behind the theme, noting that “nation building entails a people working toward progress with a sense of purpose, unity and national pride, as well as active interest and ownership in the development and direction of their country.”

In greeting Grenada’s Prime Minister the Rt. Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell today, Harris extended best wishes to the Grenadian government and people on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis and reaffirmed the strong friendship that exists between the two countries.

On Sept. 19, 2018, St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate its 35th anniversary of independence. During St. Kitts and Nevis’ independence celebrations last year, numerous expressions of congratulations and well wishes poured in from regional and world leaders and international organizations, and foreign dignitaries also travelled to the federation in a show of solidarity and support.