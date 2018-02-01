U.S. Embassy offers authentic website location for visas, warns of scams

From the U.S. Embassy in Barbados

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS encourages all individuals applying for a nonimmigrant visa to access the application and scheduling links directly from the Embassy’s webpage, https://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.

Scammers and “visa services” often target unsuspecting applicants. The U.S. Embassy regularly receives reports of applicants unknowingly using non-U.S. Embassy affiliated websites, resulting in applicants losing funds and being unable to schedule interview appointments. The U.S. Embassy is not able to provide refunds for money spent on non-U.S. Embassy affiliated websites.

Should you have any questions, please call (246) 620-3399 or send an email to bridgetownniv@state.gov