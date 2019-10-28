Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Student, Zidane Knight was the recipient of a certificate of excellence and monetary contribution on Friday from the Department of Statistics in St. Kitts for having performed the best in Applied Mathematics Unit One (Statistical Analysis) for the CAPE 2019 Exams.

This presentation was a result of the department’s continued celebrations surrounding Caribbean Statistics Day, observed annually Oct. 15, aimed at encouraging the recipient and students to continue to pursue statistics and excel in the field.

“Today, we honour Ms. Zidane Knight for achieving the best results in Applied Mathematics in Unit One, and this brings me satisfaction knowing that when Director Carlton Phipps and myself would have been long gone that there would be others who are genuinely interested in carrying on the mantle of fulfilling one of the most important functions of any government,” said Elretha Simpson-Browne, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development.

Statistics are of benefit to both the government and the public.

“The collection, compilation and dissemination of credible data allows for the government to formulate policies that can aid the less fortunate… of society. It allows for businesses to take that extra risk, and the man on the street to make sound decisions in various aspects of life,” she said.

Carlton Phipps, Director of Statistics, explained how the activity is geared towards encouraging students to focus on careers in Statistics.

“What we are hoping to do through this activity is to really produce the next generation of statisticians… and we are looking to you to be the next statisticians and economists of the future that would lead the office within the Ministry for the production and dissemination of official statistics,” said the director, encouraging the students not to limit themselves by thinking that statistics is just about mathematics. “Statistics is not just about numbers, it has a wide scope. There is also data analysis. It is open, it is wide. Pursue your goals. Statistics is one area that should be of interest to you in terms of pursuing your career goals.”

Director Phipps encouraged students to use the social media platforms of the department to do their research and gather information.

“We encourage you to utilize the website www.stats.gov.kn. We have also reactivated our Facebook page, so we are putting out as much information as possible so persons don’t have to come to our office anymore… because much of the information that is required, we have it right online.”

The award was initiated in 2018 by then-Senior Director of the Department of Statistics in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Gaile Gray-Phillip.