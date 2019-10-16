The Federation has a rich cultural diversity, and the Latin Festival St. Kitts has in the last ten years played an important role in making residents and citizens understand and appreciate the culture of their Spanish-speaking brothers and sisters, Ms. Vernitha Evelyn-Maynard, Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Marketing Officer, said Sunday at the Latin Festival Softball Tournament at the Tucker-Clarke Primary School Playing Field in New Town.

“We have well documented longstanding relationships with the Spanish-speaking people taking into consideration that when our people went to the Dominican Republic to work in the sugar industry, they settled and became part of the country and its culture,” she said, noting locals who are cricket-crazy were able to learn the difference between softball and baseball, as previously they looked at the two games as one and the same.

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) is one of the 2019 Latin Festival’s Gold Sponsors.

“Towards the end of August this year the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis handed over our sponsorship cheque for this year’s events, which start in earnest next week on Monday, Oct. 21, climaxing with the Latin Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Frigate Bay Lawns,” she said. “Be entertained and also educated by attending at least one, if not all of the events organised by Latin Festival St. Kitts.”

Ms Iliana Gonzalez, Latin Festival’s Entertainment Coordinator, who received the sponsorship cheque, noted this year is Latin Festival’s tenth anniversary. She said the week of activities will kick off with a movie night on Monday, Oct. 21 with two showings at the Caribbean Cinemas of a Dominican movie, a comedy with English subtitles.

Latin Festival’s main objectives since its inception were borne out of the fact that there are intertwined linkages, and similarities between the heritage of the Spanish and Federation’s peoples, Ms Gonzalez explained.

“Our people have a lot of things in common in their history, culture, and roots, and that is what we try to emphasise with Latin Festival,” she said. “We are trying to promote the similarities in the intertwined cultures, and so far, it has worked beautifully.”

Ms. Gonzalez thanked the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis on behalf of Latin Festival St. Kitts for the support it has continued to give and the trust it has in the festival.