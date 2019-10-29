Dr. Duane Sands

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC –If the devastation of Hurricane Dorian wasn’t enough, now Health Minister in the Bahamas Dr. Duane Sands says diabetes mellitus is a devastating and costly non-communicable disease and is the fifth leading cause of death in The Bahamas, reaching epidemic level.

“The prevalence of diabetes increased from 6.7 per cent to 9.2 per cent in 2005, and has now reached epidemic proportions at 13.6 per cent in 2019. Our rate stands at 37.9 deaths per 100,000 persons due to diabetes,” Dr. Sands told delegates an international conference here over the weekend.

The Bahamas Podiatric Medical Association, in conjunction with the Academy of Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery is staging the second annual International Podiatry Conference.

The Health Minister said that many people with uncontrolled diabetes experience foot and ankle ailments and complications and that every year, more than one million people with diabetes lose at least a part of their lower limb.

“Globally, this means, a person is losing a lower limb every 20 seconds. This can be a source of added emotional suffering plus additional costs to the individual and the system that provides the necessary health care.”

He said that prevention of foot ulcers is an important priority in Podiatric Medicine and for the diabetic patient. It is reported that 85 per cent of all amputations are preceded by an ulcer and can thus be prevented.

“The chances of a person dying once they have contracted a diabetic foot ulcer or had an amputation jump by almost 50 per cent. This rate is much higher than for persons with prostate cancer, breast cancer and Hodgkin Lymphoma. With these statistics in mind, care for the diabetic patient is a team effort, and requires a multidisciplinary approach.”

Dr. Sands said podiatry services were reinstated in the public sector one year ago. Since then, almost 700 patients were treated between the ages of three months to 98 years. Twenty-seven per cent of the patients seen, were diabetics.

He added that of these diabetics, 60 per cent were treated for a diabetic foot with ingrown toenails and wounds, and 40 per cent had chronic venous ulcers.

The Health Minister stated that there were 161 minor surgeries performed at the public clinics with the most common procedures performed being wound debridement and nail surgery.

“Procedures that could not be carried out at the clinic were referred to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital. Over 20 referrals were made which included limb-threatening infections and other emergencies.”

He explained that research has proven that well-trained podiatrists positively impact the lives of patients by saving limbs, promoting and maintaining mobility, limiting lower extremity amputations and reducing healthcare costs.

“As true as this statement can be, the reality is, there is a severe shortage of podiatrists in the country. Currently, four podiatrists are being shared between the public and private sectors,” Dr. Sands, said, adding “you can just imagine how stressed these professionals were in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian after seeing so many presenting themselves with foot and lower extremity injuries”.

“This presented a clear challenge to the healthcare system,” he added.