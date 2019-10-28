The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has confirmed that the 38th Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held in The Bahamas next year.

Due to take place on January 21-23, the event will give the region the chance to showcase the islands to the travel trade following Hurricane Dorian.

The event will be held at Baha Mar’s Performing Arts and Convention Center at one of the newest resorts in the Caribbean.

The Bahamian government also recently announced that Baha Mar is pushing forward a $300 million expansion of the resort.

The CHTA event is a collaboration with local partners Baha Mar, the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association (BHTA), the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, and the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

CHTA president Patricia Affonso-Dass said the destination is ready for the event.

“Our immediate assessment following Dorian revealed that most of The Bahamas was unaffected by this situation and without question we knew that The Bahamas and in particular the Baha Mar complex remain the ideal location for CTM 2020. The travel trade is interested in seeing one of the region’s newest and largest resort complexes and supporting The Bahamas,” she said.

Bahamas Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar added: “Prior to Dorian’s impact, The Bahamas was trending towards its best tourism performance ever and expectations are that with the exception of Abaco and Grand Bahama, the rest of The Bahamas will continue on that trajectory for 2020.

“Hosting CTM will facilitate the remaining 14 destinations in The Bahamas to proudly showcase the resiliency of the destination, while tourism dollars will help to support the recovery of Abaco and its Cays and Grand Bahama.”