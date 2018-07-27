BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Several matters of importance to the region’s financial sector are being discussed at the highest level, as the Ninety-First Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) takes place today in Grand Anse, St. George’s, Grenada.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the meeting. The Monetary Council meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

At today’s meeting, the Council will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. The Finance Ministers are also expected to address matters including changes to the substrate of the ECCB banknotes from cotton to polymer, as well as means of generating growth and competiveness within the ECCU sub-region.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments.

Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.