BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is scheduled to make a powerful address on the successes, challenges and opportunities for the citizenship by investment industry when he delivers the keynote speech at the 2018 Uglobal Immigration Convention in Los Angeles on July 23 and 24.

Prime Minister Harris, accompanied by the CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Les Khan, will make his highly anticipated speech to international leaders in the economic citizenship industry on July 23.

Convention attendees will discuss and deliberate on Changes Impacting the Industry; Enhanced Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Due Diligence; Best Practices for CBI and RBI Programmes; Emerging Trends in Residency by Investment Programmes; and Understanding the CBI Marketplace.

The 2018 Uglobal Immigration Convention will be attended by a wide range of investment immigration professionals including migration agencies, foreign intermediaries, project developers, service providers and international marketing agents.

The convention provides St. Kitts and Nevis with an excellent platform for expanding the Federation’s citizenship by investment reach among the movers and shakers of the industry. It also provides St. Kitts and Nevis with unique access to new potential markets.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is rated by several independent and objective observers and analysts as one of the best performing countries in the world on several indices, including in the economic citizenship industry, with its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, regarded internationally as the platinum brand.

The country’s CBI programme, the longest-running citizenship programme in the world, was ranked as one of the top global economic citizenship programmes in the 2018 Henley Passport Index, which looked at major trends affecting travel, migration and visa policy. That index also ranked St. Kitts and Nevis’ passport 24th in the world and number one amongst Caribbean jurisdictions that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

The 2018 conference will feature interactive panels moderated by experienced investment immigration professionals and in-depth workshops designed specifically for global citizenship by investment and residency by investment programme professionals.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Dr. Joseph Muscat, is also expected to deliver a keynote speech on Tuesday, July 23.